Steve Fulks, Handout photo

20716 Townsend Road, Rohrersville, Washington County 301-432-5585 or thetreehousecamp.com $43-$72 75 miles from Baltimore Butting up against the Appalachian Trail and 20 minutes from Antietam, Maple Tree Campground offers a rustic oasis just 90 minutes west of Baltimore. Which means, of course, lots of tents and trees, wooded trails and river rafting, camp fires and wildlife. But this 20-acre campground, operated by the Soroko family since 1972, throws in a couple of unique twists. For those who have ever wanted to live like the birds or the butterflies, 10 treehouses offer the chance to sleep up there, on stilts between eight and 10 feet off the ground. The campground's newest addition, perfect for Middle Earthers, is the Hobbit House: a 20-by-26-foot underground cottage with two skylights, a thatched roof and, presumably, plenty of pipe-weed for relaxation. Plans are to open it this summer, at a rate of $138 per night.