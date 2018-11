HANDOUT

A treasure trove of “cutting-edge and quirky theater and performing arts,” running through Nov. 11 — 23 different shows (more than 90 performances in all), playing at multiple venues in the Bromo Arts District. Among the offerings: “Too Hip for the Room” from the Siegfried Olsson Band, with members of the Baltimore Improv Group (3:15 p.m. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 7 and 3:15 p.m. Nov. 10); “Beaver Dreams” (La Fièvre du Castor), a puppet and clown show from Montreal-based Lost & Found Puppet Co. (1:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Nov. 3, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Nov. 6); and “Wunderkammer,” the story of a snowy tundra, a lonely taxidermist and a child with a mysterious talent (7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 4, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Nov. 10). All-access passes are available for $98; other ticket packages are available for $30-$45. For tickets to individual shows, you’ll need to get a button ($5) first; after that, tickets are $10. charmcityfringe.com.