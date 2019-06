Joan Marcus

Right after an election that may determine how much attention the working class gets over the next four years, Rep Stage will offer the regional premiere of Bess Wohl's edgy comedy "American Hero." It's a tale of three sub shop employees who are barely getting by, but have each other. Horowitz Center, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $15 to $40. 443-518-1500, repstage.org.