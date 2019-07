F. CARTER SMITH / AP

The past year has been a tough one for rock’s all-too-mortal gods, and two of the most sorely missed will be celebrated as part of the Artscape After Hours scene. A “Prince Dance Party — Party Like It’s 1999 AGAIN!” is on tap for 9-11 Friday at the Johns Hopkins University Station North Stage, on Charles Street near North Avenue. And from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the same stage will play host to “Bmore Does Bowie — A Tribute to David Bowie.”