From Sun Magazine: High Style, Hon photo shoot
Who said Baltimore's iconic hon image has to be tacky and a punch line? There are plenty of fun, fashionable looks to be worn outside a costume party or annual Honfest celebration. Just ask Adele, Duffy, or the women of "Mad Men," who regularly don frocks similar to Charm City's favorite fashionista. Whether it be a playful pinup-inspired animal print short set, a tiara-accented party dress or a playful maxi dress, even the most discerning fashion fan can tap into her inner hon and maintain her couture cred.
