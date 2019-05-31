From Sun Magazine: High Style, Hon photo shoot

Strapless seafoam floral dress by Donna Morgan at Cupcake ($174); apricot vintage leather gloves by Anne Klein; Mariam Haskell earrings at Jones and Jones ($300); green headband by L. Erickson at The Little Shoe Box ($24); and green peep-toe-heels by Butter at The Little Shoebox ($255).

Who said Baltimore's iconic hon image has to be tacky and a punch line? There are plenty of fun, fashionable looks to be worn outside a costume party or annual Honfest celebration. Just ask Adele, Duffy, or the women of "Mad Men," who regularly don frocks similar to Charm City's favorite fashionista. Whether it be a playful pinup-inspired animal print short set, a tiara-accented party dress or a playful maxi dress, even the most discerning fashion fan can tap into her inner hon and maintain her couture cred.