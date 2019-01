Jeremy Daniel, Baltimore Sun

The popular musical comedy created by "Jersey Boys" authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice is inspired more by the work of New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams than the TV show of the same name. This critic-proof Broadway musical finds Gomez and Morticia trying to deal with a "normal" boyfriend for their daughter Wednesday. March 6 through March 18 at Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore. $24.60-$91.20. Call 410-547-7328 or go to BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com. Event info: The Addams Family