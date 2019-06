BALTIMORE SUN

Billed “The Greatest Show on Earth,” this traveling circus will celebrate its 145th year in the business with a pit stop in Baltimore, with majestic animals, riveting acrobats and clowns included. Bid the elephants, a circus highlight, farewell, as they are set to retire from the show in May. Times vary. Now through March 27. Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $15-$90. royalfarmsarena.com