Getty

"The thought of the leaders of both parties jukin' [sic] and high fiven' [sic] on a golf course, while so many families are struggling to get by, simply made me boil over and make a dumb statement, and I am very sorry if it offended anyone. I would like to thank all my supporters. This was not written by some publicist." By our count, the only apology of 2011 to include the "words" jukin and fiven, Williams long-winded statement came after he compared President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler on "Fox and Friends," which had apparently believed the country singer would provide insightful political commentary. He described the Obama-Hitler analogy as "extreme -- but it was to make a point," a reaction to Obama and House Speaker John Boehner playing on a golf team together (Williams said that that situation was like Hitler playing golf with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu). We wonder what he'd say if they played on the same basketball team. Ultimately, ESPN decided to remove the singer's yelly "Are You Ready for Some Football?" recording from the opening of "Monday Night Football." And the world was less noisy for it.