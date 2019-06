Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

If many of spring's biggest trends are playful, snakeskin is anything but. The reptilian look, in real and fake iterations, is sophisticated -- even a bit tough. Snake is easiest to work into an outfit with accessories and designers are using it for everything from shoes to belts, bags and jewelry. Find this for $185 at Lori K , 10411 Stevenson Road, Stevenson. Call 410-580-0081 or go to shoplorik.com