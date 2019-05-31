Pictures: Celebrating 175 years of Baltimore Sun photos
The age of photojournalism had just dawned in Baltimore in 1901. Since then, the camera has recorded and compiled a historical visual record of the events that have shaped the world, nation and Maryland, in the 20th century and now the 21st. The technology has evolved from flash powder erupting in a great "poof" to today's digital imagery -- no darkroom required. The Sun has been fortunate to have such talented photographers as Hans Marx, A. Aubrey Bodine, Frank Miller, Richard Stacks, Ellis Malashuk, LeRoy B. Merriken, Walter McCardell, Jed Kirschbaum -- and many others -- whose names and work through the years have become synonymous with the news pages of The Sun. Here is just a sampling of their fine work. Also see: 25 great moments in Maryland sports history
