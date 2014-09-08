Advertisement Advertisement Entertainment Scene in the Ravens suites Sep 08, 2014 | 10:15 AM A number of Baltimore's business leaders, social types and VIPs - sometimes with several family members in tow - took in the 2014 Baltimore Ravens season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals from the suites at M&T Bank Stadium. Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore restaurant closures in 2019 PHOTOS Heading to Woodstock for 50th anniversary in replica bus Advertisement Entertainment Entertainment Things to do in Baltimore this weekend Aug 9, 2019 Conrad's Seafood Urban Plates Dogs allowed at these Howard restaurants Billy Joel playing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards | PHOTOS Top Baltimore-area concerts Everything you need to know: Billy Joel at Oriole Park at Camden Yards The best places to stay cool in Baltimore during this sweltering summer heat wave