Spring fashions for Preakness 2013 [Pictures]

With Preakness 2013 approaching, prepare for a day at the races in fine spring fashion. Also see: . -- John-John Williams IV; Photos by Lloyd Fox • Preakness Fashion Contest: Share your Preakness style on Pinterest for a chance to win Kenny Chesney tickets. InfieldFest concerts Infield party scene Celebrities Fashion Bikini contest Also see: VIDEOS | Your #PREAKNESS PHOTOS | ALL GALLERIES
