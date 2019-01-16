Pictures: Surviving end-of-the-world movies

Columbia
What's going on: Those damn Mayans! They were right: John Cusack WILL one day have to avoid solar flares, earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis. Your survival kit: An abundance of private jets; monks; the president's daughter Chance you'll make it: Low. One catastrophe is enough. But a litany? At once? Forget it. Also, you likely won't be able to charter a plane while fleeing Yellowstone. Our nation's parks department is severely underfunded.
Warner Bros.
What's going on: Aliens are here. They don¿t come in peace. Your survival kit: Running fast; bags of blood for transfusions; avoiding creepy men in dark basements; a precocious Dakota Fanning Chance you'll make it: Medium. The aliens zap you and rip you to shreds. Or capture you and suck out your blood. Did I mention they're in giant machine things that look like skyscrapers with arms? Still, if Tom Cruise can make it, we think you have a chance.
The release of the film "Contagion" got me wondering: Would I be able to survive a viral-apocalypse situation? What about other movies where the world is falling apart? Here's our guide to world-ending film survival. --Jordan Bartel
