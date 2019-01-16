Pictures: Surviving end-of-the-world movies

Warner Bros.

What's going on: Aliens are here. They don¿t come in peace. Your survival kit: Running fast; bags of blood for transfusions; avoiding creepy men in dark basements; a precocious Dakota Fanning Chance you'll make it: Medium. The aliens zap you and rip you to shreds. Or capture you and suck out your blood. Did I mention they're in giant machine things that look like skyscrapers with arms? Still, if Tom Cruise can make it, we think you have a chance.