A screen shot from the upcoming video game "Michael Phelps -- Push the Limit." The game is scheduled to be released in June on XBox 360.

To anyone who has ever watched Michael Phelps' legendary dolphin kick, his picture-perfect dives or his power strokes and thought, 'I can do better,' soon you'll be able to give it a go -- without even getting wet. The first details emerged Wednesday of a video game, two years in the making, called 'Michael Phelps -- Push the Limit.'