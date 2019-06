Walker and Brown say that one of the biggest steps they took was meeting each other's children: Walker's son Anthony, 12, left, and Brown's children, Rebecca, 17, and Jonathan, 11.

On Memorial Day, Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown tied the knot with government relations liaison Karmen Walker. The wedding, held at the Memorial Chapel of the University of Maryland, was attended by about 400 guests, many of whom are big names in Maryland politics.