Advertisement Advertisement Entertainment Notable Loyola University alumni Oct 12, 2015 | 6:30 AM See some of the politicians, writers and other notable personalities who have attended Loyola University. Also see: • Famous University of Maryland alumni • Famous Towson University alumni• Famous Morgan State University alumni Next Gallery PHOTOS 'The Wire': Where are they now? PHOTOS Things to do in Baltimore this weekend Advertisement Entertainment Food & Drink Forget Popeyes and Chick-fil-A: Here are some of Baltimore's best chicken sandwiches Aug 28, 2019 We tried 7 classic Baltimore crab cakes, including Faidley's, Koco's and G&M. Here's what we thought. Learning music from the professionals at Master Music Class Black superheroes on display at Reginald F. Lewis Museum Baltimore restaurant closures in 2019 Heading to Woodstock for 50th anniversary in replica bus Conrad's Seafood Urban Plates