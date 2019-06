In 1925, when Tennessee high school teacher John Scopes was arrested on a charge of teaching his students about evolution, The Sun's reporting (and legal aid) made the case a national cause celebre. Covering the hearing, H.L. Mencken coined the terms "Monkey Trial" and "Bible Belt," and derided prosecutor William Jennings Bryan (right, with defense attorney Clarence Darrow). In the 1960 film "Inherit the Wind," the dapper Gene Kelly was cast to portray the character based on the notoriously unfashionable Mencken.

The fire blazed for 31 hours, destroyed 80 blocks of downtown and caused more than $150 million in damage — in 1904 dollars. The city's newspapers were hard-hit, including the five-story Sun Iron Building at Baltimore and South streets. The Sun sent editors and printers south by train to The Washington Star (which had volunteered the use of its offices and presses), and the paper was distributed the next morning on schedule. Photo: February 8, 1904

There's a fallacy that reporters detest being in the spotlight. If that were true, articles would be published without bylines. But print journalists have found that it's easier and more fun to ask questions than it is to answer them. Nonetheless, there have been times in the past 175 years when the newspaper itself has made news and Sun staffer members have found themselves on the other side of the spiral notebook.--Mary Carole McCauley