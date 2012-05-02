Advertisement Advertisement Entertainment Pictures: Oprah through the years May 02, 2012 | 4:04 PM Oprah Winfrey wasn't always a media titan. Her start in Baltimore was rocky, but it ultimately made her the star she is today. See pictures from the early days of her career and through the years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore restaurant closures in 2019 PHOTOS Heading to Woodstock for 50th anniversary in replica bus Advertisement Entertainment Entertainment Things to do in Baltimore this weekend Aug 9, 2019 Conrad's Seafood Urban Plates Dogs allowed at these Howard restaurants Billy Joel playing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards | PHOTOS Top Baltimore-area concerts Everything you need to know: Billy Joel at Oriole Park at Camden Yards The best places to stay cool in Baltimore during this sweltering summer heat wave