The 64-year-old photographer does most of his shooting outside Baltimore. He and his wife of 40 years, Sayra, also an avid photographer, are longtime, extensive travelers. Meyerhoff's street portraiture captures people of diverse cultures with remarkable honesty; his panoramic pictures of urban and rural scenes communicate vividly (he has shot several thousand of these for Panoramic Images, a Chicago-based stock photo agency).

Since the late 1960s, Neil Meyerhoff has been keeping a keen eye out for striking images of people and places. Some of the results have been acquired by such institutions as the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington and the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego. He is represented locally by C. Grimaldis Gallery.