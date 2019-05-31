Meet the Brick family, of the Brick Bodies enterprise [Pictures]

In 1985, when Lynne and Victor Brick borrowed $125,000 from Victor's dad to buy the Padonia Fitness Center in Timonium, they were gambling with family money. Now, they're looking at a $43 million operation and a plan to pass the Brick Bodies torch to children Vicki and Jon. For the younger Bricks, the journey to this point has been a test of -- and testament to -- sibling bonds. Meet the Brick family.