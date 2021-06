Local performance group Odyssey Works is putting on a play for an audience of two called “The Book of Separation.” The work explores what togetherness looks like as each performance is handcrafted by answers to questions supplied to the two-person audience. Tickets for the remote play cost $30. 15 two-person tickets limit sold per day; shows through mid July. odysseyworks.org/ - - Original Credit: Odyssey Works Thursday through Sunday (HANDOUT)