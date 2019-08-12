Advertisement
Heading to Woodstock for 50th anniversary in replica bus

By  and
Aug 12, 2019 | 7:25 PM
A send-off party was held at AVAM for Robert "Dr. Bob" Hieronimus as he prepares to take the replica Woodstock bus to Bethel, NY for the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Woodstock concert.
(Amy Davis, Denise Sanders)
