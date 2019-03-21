Pictures: HR reps, hiring managers share secrets of scoring the job
You know to bring two copies of your resume with you on interviews, give a firm handshake and immediately answer that your greatest weakness is that "I care too much." But when you're looking for a job, what's really going through the mind of the person reading your resume, checking out your LinkedIn profile or appraising you from across the desk? We thought we'd ask for you. b approached some of Baltimore's CEOs, HR reps and top managers to help break down the unwritten rules for job suitors as they hunt for that new job, raise or promotion. They've seen a lot of applicants; they've hired plenty but have turned away many more. Here's the unvarnished truth on what goes through their heads. -- Simon Habtemariam (@Simon_HWT)