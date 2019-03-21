Pictures: HR reps, hiring managers share secrets of scoring the job

John Maroon, CEO and president of Maroon PR, is impressed with people who are able to do their homework. A very qualified woman (not, however, Britney Spears) responded to a job ad from Maroon's public relations and marketing firm. On the email's subject line she wrote "Top Ten Reasons to Hire ---------." Using David Letterman's bit as a template, she listed 10 reasons she should get the job. "It wasn't just funny. She referenced our clients and our business, and she showed that she did her homework and knew our industry," Maroon said. Going above and beyond what's asked of you helps you stand out. Couple that by showing knowledge of the industry, and you can really get noticed.