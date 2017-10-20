Halloween happenings in the Baltimore area

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Short of collecting giant bags of candy, there may be no better way to celebrate Halloween than checking out a haunted house, and the Baltimore area has a plethora of them. New this year is the Baltimore-themed Nevermore Haunt (450 Mott St. in Old Town, thenevermorehaunt.com). But there are plenty of equally horrific old standbys as well. For a full list,
Maybe you long to check out the real supernatural thing? Venture to two of the area's oldest Colonial-era communities and find out just how haunted an area can be. The Original Fells Point Ghost Walk Tours set off at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday from outside of Max's Sidebar, 731 S. Broadway ($13-$15,
Down in Maryland's capital city, Annapolis' Historic Ghost Walk includes a stop at the 18th-century James Brice House, which certainly has stories to tell. 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. today and Saturday; departs from 99 Main St. ($14-$22, annapolistours.com).
There's something a lot creepy about Halloween in these parts, and isn't that grand?
All through this weekend and extending into Monday, ghouls, ghosts and goblins of every stripe will be roaming the streets, buildings and byways of Baltimore and its environs, doing their best to put a scare into you and otherwise increase Charm City's fright quotient.
We couldn't be more pleased.
Above a roundup of some of the area's most horrific happenings, from kid-friendly trick-or-treating opportunities to neighborhood pub crawls. If you're looking to let your fright flag fly this weekend, these are the places to do it.
check out some last-minute, Baltimore-inspired costume ideas.
