Halloween happenings in the Baltimore area

There's something a lot creepy about Halloween in these parts, and isn't that grand?

All through this weekend and extending into Monday, ghouls, ghosts and goblins of every stripe will be roaming the streets, buildings and byways of Baltimore and its environs, doing their best to put a scare into you and otherwise increase Charm City's fright quotient.

We couldn't be more pleased.

Above a roundup of some of the area's most horrific happenings, from kid-friendly trick-or-treating opportunities to neighborhood pub crawls. If you're looking to let your fright flag fly this weekend, these are the places to do it. Also, check out some last-minute, Baltimore-inspired costume ideas.