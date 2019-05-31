Pictures: Gold, silver and bronze accessories

Get in the Olympics groove with accessories that gleam in gold, silver and bronze. -- John-John Williams IV The stores: Bijoux Inspired Jewels, 10749 Falls Road, Lutherville. bijouxjewels.com or 410-823-5545; Cupcake, 813 S. Broadway, Fells Point. cupcake-shop-baltimore.blogspot.com or 410-522-0941; Handbags in the City, 840 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. handbagsinthecity.com or 410-528-1443; Jewels, 1515 LaBelle Ave., Ruxton. 410-321-8100; The Little Shoebox LLC, 7625 Bellona Ave., Ruxton. thelittleshoeboxonline.com or 410-825-3191; Ma Petite Shoe, 832 W. 36th St., Hampden. mapetiteshoe.com or 410-235-3442; Paradiso, 1015 W. 36th St., Hampden. paradisohampden.com or 410-243-1317; Paris West, N. 521 Charles St., Mount Vernon. pariswestoptical.com or 410-528-1877; Poppy and Stella, 728 S. Broadway, Fells Point. poppyandstella.com or 410-522-1970; Sassanova, 805 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. sassanova.com or 410-244-1114; Trillium, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville. 410-821-9696.