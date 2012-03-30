Pictures: Baltimore celebrities with Fu Manchu mustaches

Forget his stats -- Ravens fans are going wacko for Joe Flacco's facial hair. Baltimore's quarterback has caused quite a stir since growing a Fu Manchu mustache late last month. And though it hasn't reached the level of Tebowing -- a pose made famous by Denver Bronco's quarterback Tim Tebow, where he takes a knee with his forehead resting on his fist -- the mustache is gaining momentum. Many fans are rocking faux Fu Manchus at games. (Technically, it's a handlebar mustache, but why split hairs?) Others are growing their own, including some of Flacco's teammates. Tight end Dennis Pitta, punter Sam Koch and long snapper Morgan Cox are all sporting the distinctive 'stache. "When he first did it, I thought, 'What the heck are you doing?'" said hairstylist Rebecca "Byrd" Lowry. "I didn't think it was that attractive. But it's fun." In honor of Flacco's Fu Manchu, we Photoshopped similar mustaches on some of Baltimore's most recognizable men, from Orioles legend Cal Ripken to Gov. Martin O'Malley, and asked a panel of local fashion and beauty experts to weigh in on a few examples of the new growth. --Text by John-John Williams IV, Baltimore Sun photo illustrations by Kevin Richardson.