Nominees: Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"; Jane Lynch; "Glee"; Jane Krakowski, "30 Rock"; Betty White. "Hot in Cleveland"; Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"; Sophia Vergara, "Modern Family." Who will win: Lynch, this year's host and last year's winner, is the frontrunner (the episode she submitted for consideration, "Funeral," was her strongest showcase in a generally weak "Glee" season). I'd bet on Lynch again, with White close behind. Never underestimate the White-hot love. Who should win: Lynch. But I'd love to see Krakowski take it just for being able to maintain a straight face in the hilarious scenes with her boyfriend who cross dresses as her character.