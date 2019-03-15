How to dye Easter Eggs the Pysanky way

The Ukrainian method of egg decoration predates Christianity, but it has become an enduring Easter tradition. The finished eggs are known as pysanky, a term that comes from the Ukrainian word pysaty -- which means to write. Using a tool known as a kistka, practitioners do write on the eggs with wax, which protects vivid colors through layers of dyeing. Casey Byrn Dutton of Mount Airy has practiced and taught pysanky for years. At The Sun's request, Dutton demonstrated a typical Ukrainian design known as "48 triangles" in pink and black in 2005. Here are the materials you will need: A taper candle and stand; if the taper is too long to use comfortably, break it in half. Fresh eggs at room temperature (Check for bumps and cracks.) A pencil. At least one kistka. Aniline dyes in your chosen colors. For the intense colors of pysanky designs, it's best to stick with a chemical dye made for that purpose. (Note: This means your decorated egg is not for eating.) Beeswax. Jars for dye. Egg dippers or large spoons. Disposable plastic gloves. An egg blower, such as Blas-Fix, to remove yolk and whites. Polyurethane varnish that is not water-soluble, such as Super Spar Varnish. Lighter fluid. Thumbtacks and a piece of cardboard. Old clothes and / or an apron. Paper towels. -- Kate Shatzkin