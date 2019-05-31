Dangerously Delicious Pies owner Rodney Henry
They call him the Ramblin' Pie Man, and he lives up to the name. Almost nine years after Dangerously Delicious Pies founder Rodney Henry opened his first pie shop, in Patterson Park, he has reached the point where he doesn't have to be in the kitchen making pie crust every morning. He's becoming the go-to pie expert, popping up on TV with Bobby Flay and Paula Deen, and on the Food Network. Browse pictures of Baltimore's Ramblin' Pie Man through the years. -- Sam Sessa • Read the Q&A with Dangerously Delicious Pies owner Rodney Henry
