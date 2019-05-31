Christian Siriano's New York apartment [Pictures]
Take a peek inside fashion designer Christian Siriano's apartment. The Annapolis native seems to have a story about every one of the furnishings and accessories in his Manhattan apartment. They, in turn, tell a tale of an aesthete rising quickly in his field yet finding refuge where he lives. • Read the Sun Magazine story: Christian Siriano's style pervades his Chelsea flat
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad