Pictures: 2011 Baltimore Charm lingerie football team
Looking to improve on last season's 1-3 finish, Baltimore's girls of the gridiron, the Charm, open their 2011-2012 season Sept. 16 at 1st Mariner Arena, against the Orlando Fantasy. Returning players include Kelly Campbell, Brittany Tegeler and Teresa Watson. Here's a look at the 2011-2012 Baltimore Charm. • Schedule and ticket information: Baltimore Charm at 1st Mariner Arena • Watch the video.
