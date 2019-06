Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun photo

Matthew's Pizza 3131 Eastern Ave., Canton, 410-276-8755, matthewspizza.com The walls of Matthew's are covered with Best Ofs and assorted accolades from near and far. Sixty-one years in, you'd think the folks at Matthew's would know exactly why people love its thick-crust pizza so much. In fairness, Chris Maler has only owned the pizza parlor for about 20 years. Here's his best shot. "Some people say it's the crust; some people say it's the cheese; some say it's the sauce," Maler said. "I say: Come on in, and you let us know." The official city map says Matthew's in Canton, but everyone knows that Matthew's is the unofficial gateway to Highlandtown. -- Richard Gorelick