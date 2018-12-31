Baltimore's 19 most anticipated events of 2019

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun
One of the winter’s more welcome events, as even in the coldest month, we get reminded that baseball season is never that far away (in this case, the April 4 home opener isn’t for another 68 days, but pitchers and catchers report to spring training in only 18 days). FanFest offers the chance to immerse oneself in the joys of bats and balls, O’s-style, complete with interview sessions, workshops, vendors, autographs, even hot dogs. And this year, you could get to meet all kinds of new faces, including rookie skipper Brandon Hyde. 2019’s got to be an improvement over 2018, right? Opens at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. for season-ticket holders) at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $6-$12.
No Lindsey Buckingham (tres bummer), but new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inductee Stevie Nicks, plus Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, will be rocking all the hits that made Fleetwood Mac tunes the soundtrack of the ’70s. Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell will serve as Buckingham’s replacement (so, who sings lead on “Go Your Own Way”?). 8 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $73.50-$207.50.
We’re going to have a lot of fun in and around Baltimore this year!
Don’t believe us? Such skepticism is entirely unwarranted — from Orioles Fanfest in three weeks to the combined Light City and Baltimore Book Festival in early November, Charm City’s arts and entertainment schedule is practically a non-stop run of fun (with even some enlightenment thrown in) for everyone.
Mark your calendars now.
