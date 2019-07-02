Don’t miss Orioles players, John Means & Paul Fry, as they guest host at our Brews and O’s event!
Entertainment

11 Baltimore public artworks to check out

Sculptures weave in and out of office buildings near the Inner Harbor and illuminate subway stations with fluorescent light. Bright murals bring life to the sides of rowhomes and public schools. Some works you might pass by without even realizing they are art.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
91°