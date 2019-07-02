11 Baltimore public artworks to check out

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Another prosaic block of white brick rowhouses on Preston Street got a pop of color last year courtesy of a mural of Baltimore’s favorite drag queen. The painting depicts Divine, the “Hairspray” star born Harris Glenn Milstead who infamously ate dog feces for a John Waters film. Commissioned by homeowners, the work was painted by Gaia, a Maryland Institute College of Art alumnus whose other work appears around Baltimore.
106 E. Preston St., Mid-town-Belvedere
Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun
Not far from “Male/Female” is an oversized mural by acclaimed Baltimore artist Amy Sherald. Installed last year on the wall of the Parkway Theatre, "Equilibrium" depicts a woman balancing a pole on her shoulders. From one hand dangles a heart on a chain. With her gray skin tone, the work might remind viewers of Sherald's portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama. Equilibrium is Sherald’s first large-scale public piece, although she recently installed a large mural in Philadelphia.
5 W. North Ave., Station North
Sculptures weave in and out of office buildings near the Inner Harbor and illuminate subway stations with fluorescent light. Bright murals bring life to the sides of rowhomes and public schools. Some works you might pass by without even realizing they are art.