11 Baltimore public artworks to check out

Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun

Not far from “Male/Female” is an oversized mural by acclaimed Baltimore artist Amy Sherald. Installed last year on the wall of the Parkway Theatre, "Equilibrium" depicts a woman balancing a pole on her shoulders. From one hand dangles a heart on a chain. With her gray skin tone, the work might remind viewers of Sherald's portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama. Equilibrium is Sherald’s first large-scale public piece, although she recently installed a large mural in Philadelphia.

5 W. North Ave., Station North