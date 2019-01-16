Baltimore bucket list [Pictures]

Baltimore Sun photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor

Jimmy's in Fells Point is a go-to breakfast spot -- one of those greasy spoons where both successful business types and down-on-their-luck free-spirits rub elbows to enjoy good food cheap. But, part of the experience is to wait in the line that extends out of Jimmy's front door and onto Broadway Market Square. Read the morning paper while you wait and you'll look like a seasoned, life-long Baltimorean.