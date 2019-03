Amy Davis / The Baltimore Sun

Photo: Eddie Lukemire shows off a Chowhound Turkey Burger at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Superlative: Best burger Taste: Chowhound lets you build your burger pretty much any way you want, but it also has some signature burgers. I had the Elvis Got the Blues burger ($9), and it was decadent. It was the kind of burger that, while you're eating it, lets you manage to ignore everyone around you. The applewood bacon was crisp and the blue cheese noticeable but not overpowering. If I could be guaranteed not to die of a heart attack, I'd consider eating this every day. Menu: It's burgers, burgers and more burgers at Chowhound. If you're looking for variety, look elsewhere. But why would you want to? Price: Burgers range from $8 to $10, but you're charged for sides ($2 for fries, $1 for a pickle). I got a pickle and kept my meal to $10. Wait time: Less than 10 minutes. Twitter: @BRGRWagon