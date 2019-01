Hanly Heubeck / Baltimore Sun

How to make The Cranberry Ginger Crush 11/2 oz. Deep Eddy cranberry vodka 2 lime wedges 10-15 cilantro leaves 11/2 oz. ginger syrup (recipe below) Directions: Muddle lime, cilantro and ginger syrup. Add Deep Eddy Cranberry vodka. Fill with crushed ice. Top with soda water and a splash of Sprite. Ginger Syrup 8 cups water 4 cups sugar 1 lb. unpeeled ginger (roughly chopped) Pinch of salt Directions: Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 45 minutes. Strain and let cool.