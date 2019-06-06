Holiday Springs and Sprockets exhibit at Port Discovery

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Wood figures made with screws, washers, buttons, corn and hot glue, to mention a few items. Artist Steve Gerberich installs his "Holiday Springs & Sprockets" exhibit at Port Discovery. Many of the sculptures are interactive and come to life with the push of a button or turn of a crank, and they are all created using recycled materials, including old machine parts, kitchen utensils, pieces of furniture, toys, etc.