Holiday Springs and Sprockets exhibit at Port Discovery
Port Discovery Children's Museum's latest visiting exhibit opens on Oct. 15. "Holiday Springs and Sprockets" will have large, holiday-themed mechanical sculptures that move. They were created from an assortment of recycled materials, including old machine parts to kitchen utensils, pieces of furniture and old toys. The exhibit was put together by artist and sculptor Steve Gerberich. For details, visit portdiscovery.org.
