75 things to do in April in the Baltimore area

Christina Bianco, N’Kenge (above), Kristen Plumley and Mandy Gonzalez join conductor Jack Everly and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Broadway staples, including songs from “Les Misérables,” “Dreamgirls,” “My Fair Lady,” “West Side Story”and “Chicago.” 8 p.m. April 1 and 2; 3 p.m. April 3 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $33-$99.
An evening of dance art from Vincent E. Thomas/VTDance, embracing themes of masculinity, life, love, social awareness and human-ness. Featuring excerpts from new projects: "Same Stories", "What’s Going On (the Marvin Gaye Project)", "On the Shoulders of Giants and other works. 8 p.m. April 1 and 2, 3 p.m. April 3. Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $12-$22.
Spring has sprung, and with it comes a slew of new events in and around the city, from big-name concerts (Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen) to annual festivals (JHU Spring Fair and Tattoo Arts). Oh, and the orange-and-black are back.