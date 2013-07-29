Pictures: 50 things to do in Baltimore this summer

Baltimoreans get creative when it comes to escaping or embracing hot, humid summer days. There's a surprising selection of activities in the city that serve to either distract from the weather at hand or help cool down rising temperatures -- from movie theaters and frozen treats to historic nooks and landscaped parks. Think of it as a seasonal bucket list. And remember: In Baltimore, it's not the heat, it's the activity. Click here for a printable list of all 50 items
. Also see: • Baltimore bucket list