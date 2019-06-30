2017 Fourth of July events in the Baltimore area

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Dundalk’s 83rd annual 4th of July Parade is set to start around 8:15 a.m. at the Logan Village Shopping Center, 3409 Dundalk Ave., then wind its way through Dundalk, ending at Dunmanway and Liberty Parkway. Fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. from the North Point Government Center, 1733 Merritt Blvd.
Towson’s parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Burke Avenue and Towsontown Boulevard, then proceeds through Towson before ending at the old courthouse, at Washington and Pennsylvania avenues. And if you feel like being active, try the Towson 4 on the 4th four-mile run, 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse ($30-$35), or the annual Bike Rush, 9:30 a.m. at the Towson University lot across from the Marriott Hotel.
towsonparade.com. The day's festivities conclude with fireworks at Loch Raven Technical Academy, 8101 LaSalle Road. towsonfireworks.com.
There are plenty of Fourth of July festivities in the Baltimore area to satisfy the most patriotic of folks. Here’s a sampling. (All events take place on Tuesday and are free unless otherwise noted.) To find a fireworks show near you,
