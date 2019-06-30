2017 Fourth of July events in the Baltimore area

Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Towson’s parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Burke Avenue and Towsontown Boulevard, then proceeds through Towson before ending at the old courthouse, at Washington and Pennsylvania avenues. And if you feel like being active, try the Towson 4 on the 4th four-mile run, 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse ($30-$35), or the annual Bike Rush, 9:30 a.m. at the Towson University lot across from the Marriott Hotel. towsonparade.com. The day's festivities conclude with fireworks at Loch Raven Technical Academy, 8101 LaSalle Road. towsonfireworks.com.