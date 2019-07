Maryland Film Festival

BEATS OF THE ANTONOV (Hajooj Kuka) War reporter and documentary filmmaker Hajooj Kuka takes viewers into the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountain regions of Sudan, where we meet displaced people who live under the constant threat of bombardment from the military. But defying familiar victim narratives, Kuka's camera finds resilient communities that summon strength and positivity from music, laughter, and a determination to maintain their culture against any odds.