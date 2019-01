Merge Records

I can't tell if M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel really love Christmas. I mean, I'm assuming they do (there has to be too-cool-for-school hipsters who don't celebrate ironically). But I'm not sure we needed this album, from the overly serious cover art to Deschanel doing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" again. Can't we just leave "Elf" alone? Who to buy it for: Your friend who quotes Pitchfork reviews during happy hour.