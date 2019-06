Gabriella Demczuk / Baltimore Sun

From the mirror maze and 4-D theater, to the “Odditorium” with such artifacts as a Hogwarts castle made from matchsticks, Ripley's Believe It or Not isn't just another museum. Even the bathrooms are funny, with a mirror that projects a video and a pay phone that spouts off potty trivia. “It's just a lot of fun,” says Nora Campbell, Ripley's regional manager. “I always tell people to look inside every drawer and pick up every phone.” For more fun, head up Conway Street to Geppi's Entertainment Museum and its trove of 6,000 pop-culture artifacts —comics, toys, books and dolls — from the past two centuries.

Ripley's Believe It or Not, 301 Light St. ripleys.com/baltimore

Geppi's Entertainment Museum, 301 W. Camden St. geppismuseum.com