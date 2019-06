Cassidy Johnson / Baltimore Sun

Visitors who expect the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum to be the African-American version of Madame Tussaud's are in for an eye-opener. Sure, the museum has its luminaries; a statue of Mahalia Jackson (pictured) was unveiled last year. But the emotional core is its re-creations of a slave ship and a lynching. To stand aboard the ship and to see wax figures shackled and crammed together is to get a visceral sense of real-life suffering. “Our mission is to talk about the people whose names no one knows,” says Joanne Martin, who co-founded the museum in 1983 with her late husband, Elmer. “We wanted to tell the hard stories that other museums often don't want to tell.”

National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, 1601-03 E. North Ave. greatblacksinwax.org