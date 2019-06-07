101 days and nights in Baltimore

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

“Our Big Ben” is how Baltimore Heritage Project's Theresa Donnelly describes the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower — “Bigger, even.” The 15-story tower, once a factory, was converted in 2007 by Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts into 33 artists' studios. Tour the work of photographers, painters, performance artists and writers each Saturday. Or explore a group exhibition; “The Unquiet Mind,” a collection of work on mental illness, runs through June 27. If you don't mind heights, ride to the 15th floor to check out the still-functioning clock with a view. Top off your tour with a crab cake from Faidley's, the no-frills landmark inside Lexington Market, or try another local favorite: a lake trout sandwich.

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, 21 S. Eutaw St. bromoseltzertower.com

Faidley Seafood, Lexington Market, 203 Paca St. faidleyscrabcakes.com