101 days and nights in Baltimore

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Touch a jellyfish. You know you want to. Journey through the natural habitats of more than 20,000 fish, amphibians, reptiles and marine mammals when you visit the National Aquarium. Must-sees include the Blacktip Reef, a replica of an Indo-Pacific reef featuring reef sharks, and the newly opened Living Seashore, a tactile adventure that allows guests to explore “an ever changing Mid-Atlantic,” says spokeswoman Kate Rowe. Pools of sea urchins and moon jellyfish await you. After, take a stroll along the water to Harbor East's Ouzo Bay for fresh seafood with a Greek twist.
National Aquarium, 501 E. Pratt St.
aqua.org
Ouzo Bay, 1000 Lancaster St.
ouzobay.com
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun
“Our Big Ben” is how Baltimore Heritage Project's Theresa Donnelly describes the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower — “Bigger, even.” The 15-story tower, once a factory, was converted in 2007 by Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts into 33 artists' studios. Tour the work of photographers, painters, performance artists and writers each Saturday. Or explore a group exhibition; “The Unquiet Mind,” a collection of work on mental illness, runs through June 27. If you don't mind heights, ride to the 15th floor to check out the still-functioning clock with a view. Top off your tour with a crab cake from Faidley's, the no-frills landmark inside Lexington Market, or try another local favorite: a lake trout sandwich.
Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, 21 S. Eutaw St.
bromoseltzertower.com
Faidley Seafood, Lexington Market, 203 Paca St.
faidleyscrabcakes.com SEE MORE GALLERIES
From duckpin bowling at Patterson Lanes to strolling the Jones Falls (the stream, not the expressway) to standing on Pennsylvania Avenue in the shadow of Billie Holiday, here are 101 ways to spend a day or night, to remind ourselves why Baltimore is a place to live, and work, and play.