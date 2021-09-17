Fall Best Bets 2021: Not-to-miss events in the Baltimore region

September
Maryland Renaissance Festival
Don’t miss out! The Maryland Renaissance Festival, whose season opened Aug. 28, will run every weekend until the end of October. Set in a fictional 16th-century English town, the festival features jousting, street performers, craft vendors and more. 1821 Crownsville Road. Adult tickets starting at $21. rennfest.com
Sept. 24: Annapolis Opera Gala Celebration
The Annapolis Opera returns to stage with a gala celebration featuring performances by its artists, food, drinks and an auction. Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St., Annapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 each. annapolisopera.org
Sept. 25: Harford County Wine Festival
The 15th annual Harford County Wine Festival will feature hundreds of local and international wines, live music and a beer garden. 501 East Churchville Road; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25. harfordcountywinefestival.com
Sept. 24: Outlaw Music Festival
The rock and country music festival with headliners Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson and Nathaniel Rateliff will take place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy; 4 p.m. Tickets start at $23. https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2021/
Sept. 26: Leon Bridges
The Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will perform in Baltimore on his Gold Diggers Sound tour. Bridges is known for his first critically acclaimed single, “Coming Home,” and throwback 60s sound. Rams Head Live, 20 Market Pl., Baltimore; 8 p.m. Tickets starting at $75. ramsheadlive.com
October
Oct. 2: Arts in the Park Festival
The seventh annual outdoor festival will feature musical performances, local vendors, face painting and more. Make sure to bring a chair to enjoy the live entertainment. Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park; 10 a.m. Free. Register online at chesapeakearts.org/artsinthepark
Oct. 3: A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore
This exhibition explores the 43-year friendship between Henri Matisse and Baltimore collector Etta Cone. Through over 160 pieces of art, the exhibit tracks the development of Matisse works within the Cone Collection. Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Dr. artbma.org
Oct. 14: David Sedaris
See bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris read from his newest releases and participate in a book signing. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St.; 7:30 p.m. $45-55. bsomusic.org
Oct. 16: 19th Annual Das Best Oktoberfest
The annual German festival at M&T Bank Stadium will house all things beer. From noon to 6 p.m. sample over 100 international and local brews, enjoy live music, and watch the dachshund race. General admission tickets are available online for $39 and VIP tickets are available for $79. dasbestoktoberfest.com
Oct. 16: All Things Go music festival
The All Things Go music festival will be housed at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. Headliners include HAIM, St. Vincent, Charlie XCX and girl in red. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first shows will start at noon. Tickets start at $79.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. ticketmaster.com/all-things-go-music-festival-columbia-maryland-10-16-2021/event/15005ACA951520AB
Oct. 23: Bill Maher
Comedian and satirist Bill Maher isn’t afraid to push the envelope. From his TV show “Politically Incorrect” to HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of staunch honesty and insightful commentary makes for big laughs. The Lyric, 140 W. Mt Royal Ave.; 8 p.m. Tickets starting at $45. lyricbaltimore.com/event/bill-maher/
Oct. 24: Mortified: Back to School
This comedy show is an excavation of teen angst artifacts (journals, letters, poems, lyrics, home movies, stories, and more) as shared by their original authors in front of total strangers. Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave.; 7 p.m. $17-20. creativealliance.org/events/2021/mortified-back-school
Oct. 28: Alex G
Singer-songwriter Alex G takes his indie rock jams to Baltimore. Known for his bedroom pop aesthetic and 90s influences, the artist is on his House of Sugar tour with opener Exum. Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St.; 8:30 p.m. $22. theottobar.com
November
Nov. 6-7: Waitress
Based on a 2007 indie film, this musical follows diner waitress Jenna as she navigates small town life and the opportunity to leave it behind. With music and lyrics from pop singer Sara Bareilles, Waitress is a heartwarming tale of finding oneself. Hippodrome Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St. france-merrickpac.com
Nov. 10: Jung Yun: O Beautiful (In Conversation With Jeannie Vanasco)
Jung Yun, a Baltimore based writer and professor at George Washington University, will celebrate publishing her second book “O Beautiful, " with acclaimed memoirist Jeannie Vanasco. Yun’s debut family drama ”Shelter” was longlisted for the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. The Ivy Bookshop, 5928 Falls Road; 6:30 p.m. Free. Register online theivybookshop.com
Nov. 12-14: The Medium
Baltimore Concert Opera presents Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium, a show about a medium and swindler who uses peoples’ grief to extract money. In one night, things change dramatically. 11 W. Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore; 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 16 and will start at $29.50. baltimoreconcertopera.com/the-medium
Dec.
Dec. 4: Charm City Reindeer Run
Charm City Run will host its annual 5k both virtually and in person. The registration fee is $5 for both versions. West Shore Park, Inner Harbor; 8 a.m. https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/ReindeerRunBCRP?aflt_token=HrZcYWJT57TH3GH4vWg7QL584fEmdOnK&r=Y
Dec. 4: Joe Bonamassa
Blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa will perform at The Lyric Baltimore in celebration of his newest #1 Billboard album. 140 W. Mt Royal Ave.; 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com/event/15005AC29C632649
Dec. 9: A Tribute to the Men of Motown
The Havre de Grace Arts collective presents a musical tribute to the famous men of Motown, including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Four Tops. State Theater of Havre de Grace, 325 St. John St.; 8 p.m. $20-50. https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/thursday-night-live-a-holiday-tribute-to-the-men-of-motown/
Dec. 18: A Very Merry Drag Brunch
Rams Head on Stage will house Shawnna Alexander and Victoria Bohmore as they host a special holiday drag brunch. They’ll be joined for brunch by Miss Gay America 2019, Andora TeTee and more. 31 West St.; Annapolis; 12:30 p.m. $20. axs.com/events/408654/a-very-merry-drag-brunch-tickets?skin=ramsheadonstage
Editor’s Note:
These events were planned prior to our publication date. Please check with organizers for each event to confirm that it is still being held.