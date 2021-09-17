Fall Best Bets 2021: Not-to-miss events in the Baltimore region

Picturing Maryland: On World Read Aloud Day, Martha Marani, right, of the Ivy Book Shop, shares "How to Read A Book" by Kwame Alexander with Baltimore city children, ages 3 to 6, at Social Studio in Roland Park. From left, Marin Gittens, siblings Matthew and Anna Fazzino, Emarie Allen, and brothers Anderson and Jonathan Desai, created collages inspired by the book after story time. World Read Aloud Day was founded in 2010 and is celebrated in 173 countries. In addition to celebrating the joy of reading aloud, this event promotes global literacy. [parents gave permission for photo] Feb. 5, 2020 (Amy Davis)