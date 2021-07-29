Kent County and hip-hop? Washington College summer program creates musical time capsule inspired by area.

African American history in Kent County dates back to the 17th century. According to the Chesapeake Heartland project, the ancestors of most present-day African Americans nationwide arrived in and around the area during the 17th and 18th centuries before being sold and relocated around the country. This has left a complex, and often painful cultural legacy in Kent County that Chesapeake Heartland, Washington College and its Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience are trying to preserve. Part of that effort is the Hip Hop Time Capsule Internship, a summer program at Washington College for the past six years, which concluded July 13.