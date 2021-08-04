Baltimore’s Lyric struggled financially before the pandemic. Even with new federal funds, difficulty lies ahead.

So, the $3.4 million promised by the federal government in mid-July — funds amounting to roughly half of the Lyric’s operating budget — is cause for celebration. The Shuttered Venue Operators grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration means the concert hall can pay its bills as it begins its fiscal year and prepares to once again welcome live audiences. But the one-time grant isn’t a permanent solution to the serious financial woes that existed long before the beleaguered 127-year-old institution was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.