Three Howard County residents talk about their favorite family summer activities

Elias Castillo
general manger, Common Kitchen, and owner, Trifecto Bar
“Gardening is about the labor of love, not necessarily the cost of food. I love growing my own food and tasting it right off the vine [from my apartment balcony garden.]"
Cindy Parr
executive director, The Arc of Howard County
“[Our beach house in Delaware] is fantastic for spending weekends. Anytime I get on the other side of the Bay Bridge, the pace feels a little slower. Anytime the sun is shining and I’m sipping on a lovely IPA, it’s very relaxing.”
Jim Morrison
retiree, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
“We have a nice backyard [at our Columbia home] that the kids love to play in; it’s great to be outdoors surrounded by all my family” — including four generations.