Three Howard County residents talk about their favorite family summer activities

By Patti Restivo
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2020 7:30 AM
Many Howard residents agree, gardening is a go-to warm-weather activity.
Many Howard residents agree, gardening is a go-to warm-weather activity. (Courtesty Terra Nova Nurseries/TNS)
Elias Castillo

Elias Castillo

general manger, Common Kitchen, and owner, Trifecto Bar

“Gardening is about the labor of love, not necessarily the cost of food. I love growing my own food and tasting it right off the vine [from my apartment balcony garden.]"

Cindy Barr
(Keith Weller)

Cindy Parr

executive director, The Arc of Howard County

“[Our beach house in Delaware] is fantastic for spending weekends. Anytime I get on the other side of the Bay Bridge, the pace feels a little slower. Anytime the sun is shining and I’m sipping on a lovely IPA, it’s very relaxing.”
Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison

retiree, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

“We have a nice backyard [at our Columbia home] that the kids love to play in; it’s great to be outdoors surrounded by all my family” — including four generations.

